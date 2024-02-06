Police: Missouri man steals $28K in copper and wires

PORTAGE DES SIOUX, Mo. — Authorities said a man caused electric outages in a community north of St. Louis by stealing thousands of feet of copper and ground wires from electric utility poles.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 31-year-old David G. Robison was charged Wednesday with felony counts of stealing and tampering with service of utility or institution.
St. Charles County police said Robison cut and stole thousands of feet of heavy-gauge copper and ground wires worth $28,000 from utility poles in Portage Des Sioux, about 30 miles north of St. Louis.
Investigators said the thefts resulted in local power outages, but police didn’t say when the thefts and outages occurred.
Robison is from nearby Maryland Heights. He was released from jail after posting $5,000 bail.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.