Police: Missouri man killed wife and her dad, then himself

FOLEY, Mo. -- A rural Missouri man killed his wife and her father before fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

Four children were in the home at the time of the incident but were unharmed.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday near Foley, a town of 160 residents about 50 miles northwest of St. Louis, authorities said. Lincoln County deputies responding to a call from one of the children found a woman and two men with gunshot wounds.