NewsDecember 9, 2021

Police: Missouri man cited Rittenhouse in school threat

FESTUS, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened on social media to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse. Mitchell Lovelace, 27, of Festus was charged with making a terrorist threat after police were notified Saturday about the posting on social media. He was being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail...

Associated Press

FESTUS, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened on social media to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Mitchell Lovelace, 27, of Festus was charged with making a terrorist threat after police were notified Saturday about the posting on social media. He was being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.

Festus police said in a news release Lovelace wrote "I'm going to shoot Festus high school students in the name of Kyle rittenhouse."

On Wednesday, a bond review hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15.

Festus police said school resource officers were on "heightened patrol on the district campuses," and staff and parents were notified about the threat.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges Nov. 19 after he shot and killed two people and wounded a third during protests over racial injustice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020. Defense attorneys argued he acted in self defense.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

