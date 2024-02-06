Police: Missouri man cited Rittenhouse in school threat

FESTUS, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened on social media to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Mitchell Lovelace, 27, of Festus was charged with making a terrorist threat after police were notified Saturday about the posting on social media. He was being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.

Festus police said in a news release Lovelace wrote "I'm going to shoot Festus high school students in the name of Kyle rittenhouse."