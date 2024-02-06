All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 23, 2024

Police: Man who tried to arrange sex with minor found with child porn on phone

Police say an FBI investigation into a Sedgewickville man believed to have been trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a child led to the discovery of "an abundance of" child pornography on the man's phone. Justin Wade Welker faces 10 felony counts of possession child pornography, five of which are Class B felonies and five of which are Class D felonies...

Southeast Missourian
Justin Welker
Justin Welker

Police say an FBI investigation into a Sedgewickville man believed to have been trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a child led to the discovery of "an abundance of" child pornography on the man's phone.

Justin Wade Welker faces 10 felony counts of possession child pornography, five of which are Class B felonies and five of which are Class D felonies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to a news release issued on the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the FBI contacted the sheriff's office Dec. 1 in reference to an attempted child molestation. The post said Welker was trying to arrange "the travel of an out of state individual to Bollinger County, Missouri, for the performance of sexual acts on a child." Welker was located, and officers seized his cellphone and investigators obtained a search warrant.

A warrant for Welker's arrest was issued Feb. 9 and a search of his home led to additional evidence, the sheriff's office stated. On Feb. 14, according to the social media post, the sheriff's office received more social media communications that led to additional criminal charges.

The probable-cause affidavit had not been posted to Missouri's online court system as of Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22. A $100,000 cash-only bond was set.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy