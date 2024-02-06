Police say an FBI investigation into a Sedgewickville man believed to have been trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a child led to the discovery of "an abundance of" child pornography on the man's phone.
Justin Wade Welker faces 10 felony counts of possession child pornography, five of which are Class B felonies and five of which are Class D felonies.
According to a news release issued on the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the FBI contacted the sheriff's office Dec. 1 in reference to an attempted child molestation. The post said Welker was trying to arrange "the travel of an out of state individual to Bollinger County, Missouri, for the performance of sexual acts on a child." Welker was located, and officers seized his cellphone and investigators obtained a search warrant.
A warrant for Welker's arrest was issued Feb. 9 and a search of his home led to additional evidence, the sheriff's office stated. On Feb. 14, according to the social media post, the sheriff's office received more social media communications that led to additional criminal charges.
The probable-cause affidavit had not been posted to Missouri's online court system as of Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22. A $100,000 cash-only bond was set.
