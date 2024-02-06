Police: Man fatally shot by officers had stolen truck, gun

WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- The man fatally shot by police after a chase in St. Charles County was driving a stolen pickup truck and carrying a stolen gun, police said Thursday, Jan. 19.

Police identified the man killed as 36-year-old Sonny J. Vincent. Court records show he was on parole after convictions for drug crimes and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers from a multi-jurisdictional crime reduction task force tried to pull over the truck Tuesday night on Interstate 70. They said the license plate didn't match the vehicle.