NewsJanuary 21, 2023

Police: Man fatally shot by officers had stolen truck, gun

WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- The man fatally shot by police after a chase in St. Charles County was driving a stolen pickup truck and carrying a stolen gun, police said Thursday, Jan. 19. Police identified the man killed as 36-year-old Sonny J. Vincent. Court records show he was on parole after convictions for drug crimes and unlawful possession of a firearm...

Associated Press

WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- The man fatally shot by police after a chase in St. Charles County was driving a stolen pickup truck and carrying a stolen gun, police said Thursday, Jan. 19.

Police identified the man killed as 36-year-old Sonny J. Vincent. Court records show he was on parole after convictions for drug crimes and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers from a multi-jurisdictional crime reduction task force tried to pull over the truck Tuesday night on Interstate 70. They said the license plate didn't match the vehicle.

At Wentzville, spike strips were used to stop the truck. As the man tried to run away he allegedly pointed a gun at police. Two task force officers fired the shots that killed him, police said.

The truck was reported stolen in St. Louis County, and the gun found near Vincent was stolen from Marion, Illinois, police said in a news release on Thursday.

A truck passenger, 37-year-old Amber N. Smith, was charged with forgery, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle. She is jailed on $10,000 cash-only bond.

The officers who shot Vincent were unhurt.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

