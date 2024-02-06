All sections
NewsMarch 29, 2019

Police: Man driving 130 mph was heading to White House

KINGWOOD, W.Va. -- A Missouri man who police say had a gun and was speeding to the White House has appeared in court after being accused of threatening President Donald Trump during a traffic stop in West Virginia...

Associated Press

KINGWOOD, W.Va. -- A Missouri man who police say had a gun and was speeding to the White House has appeared in court after being accused of threatening President Donald Trump during a traffic stop in West Virginia.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Leonardo Charron of Kansas City, Missouri, was arraigned Thursday on charges of reckless driving and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

State police say Charron was going 130 mph (209 kph) on Interstate 68 when he was pulled over Wednesday near Bruceton Mills.

A trooper said in a criminal complaint that Charron claimed to be running late to a dinner with Trump and also wanted "to meet with the leader of the Army to return a phone."

The trooper says a vehicle search turned up a handgun, 300 rounds of ammunition and gunpowder.

State News
