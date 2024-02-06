Cape Girardeau police responed to a trespassing call at 2:24 p.m. Sunday, and became engaged in a standoff with an armed man who refused to leave a house at 1114 Bloomfield St.

Public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said police set up a perimeter and tried talking to the individual.

"It was more like yelling through walls," he said.

About 20 minutes later, Schmidt said, the officers heard two gunshots, and upon investigation, found the man to be victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Schmidt said the man did not survive his injuries.