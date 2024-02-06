All sections
NewsJanuary 14, 2018

Police: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in south Cape

Cape Girardeau police responed to a trespassing call at 2:24 p.m. Sunday, and became engaged in a standoff with an armed man who refused to leave a house at 1114 Bloomfield St. Public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said police set up a perimeter and tried talking to the individual...

Matthew Dollard
Bystanders watch from the street as Cape Girardeau police officers respond to a trespassing call, which resulted in a standoff Sunday at 1114 Bloomfield St.
Bystanders watch from the street as Cape Girardeau police officers respond to a trespassing call, which resulted in a standoff Sunday at 1114 Bloomfield St.BEN MATTHEWS

Cape Girardeau police responed to a trespassing call at 2:24 p.m. Sunday, and became engaged in a standoff with an armed man who refused to leave a house at 1114 Bloomfield St.

Public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said police set up a perimeter and tried talking to the individual.

"It was more like yelling through walls," he said.

About 20 minutes later, Schmidt said, the officers heard two gunshots, and upon investigation, found the man to be victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Schmidt said the man did not survive his injuries.

The name of the man has not been released to allow time to notify his family, Schmidt said.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to a trespassing call, which resulted in a standoff Sunday at 1114 Bloomfield St.
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department respond to a trespassing call, which resulted in a standoff Sunday at 1114 Bloomfield St.BEN MATTHEWS

Pertinent address:

1114 Bloomfield St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

