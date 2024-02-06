Police: Man bit off woman's fingertip when she tried to break up fight

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff man may face assault charges after he bit off the tip of a woman’s finger as she tried to break up an altercation involving the man and her son Monday morning.

About 7:10 a.m. Monday, Poplar Bluff police officer Shaun Prenger was sent to a residence in the 700 block of North 11th Street, where he met 48-year-old Rose Johnson and her 27-year-old son, James Johnson.

The elder Johnson was missing the tip of her right middle finger, Prenger’s report stated.

Rose Johnson said Justin C. Williams had bitten her “finger off while she was trying to break up a fight between her son, James Johnson, and Williams. (She) stated she struck Williams on the top of the head with a brick after Williams bit her finger,” Prenger wrote.

Prenger said the younger Johnson said Williams had followed him to his 11th Street residence, where “he started to kick and punch James Johnson’s vehicle while he was sitting in” it.

James Johnson said Williams tried to strike him while he still was inside his vehicle.

“J. Johnson got out of the vehicle to defend himself, at which time he and Williams began striking one another,” Prenger wrote.

During this time, the man said his mother came outside and tried to break up the fight, according to the report.

James Johnson said Williams bit off the tip of his mother’s finger as she tried to intervene, Prenger said.

A neighbor saw the incident between James Johnson and Williams, who he initially described as “yelling at each other. (He) advised Williams attacked James Johnson while he was sitting in his vehicle,” Prenger wrote.

“(He) stated both J. Johnson and Williams began to grapple on the ground outside the vehicle at which time he attempted to break the fight up.”

The neighbor said the younger Johnson “acted as though he did not want to fight, but Williams would not let up.”

Prenger said the neighbor’s account was similar to the Johnsons’.