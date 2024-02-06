Police: Man arrested after shooting himself with stolen gun

Perry County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Old Appleton man and his girlfriend Wednesday after he accidentally shot himself in the shoulder in a Delta church parking lot Tuesday, deputies said.

The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Eric S. Lindsay, 25, with first-degree burglary, stealing a weapon, second-degree burglary, misdemeanor first-degree trespassing and misdemeanor theft of less than $150.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

The prosecuting attorney also charged Heather A. Bacon, 32, of Perryville, Missouri, with second-degree burglary, misdemeanor trespassing and theft of less than $150.

Her bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Heather Bacon

Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a woman who ran screaming from a parked vehicle about 10 p.m. at Amen Center in Delta, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Perry County sheriff’s deputy Michael J. Schamburg.

Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy Zach Snyder found Lindsay with a bullet wound in his shoulder while sitting in the front passenger seat of a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis, Schamburg wrote.

Snyder retrieved a Springfield Armory 9 mm handgun below Lindsay’s seat and determined Lindsay shot himself, according to the statement.

Snyder ran the gun through a database and discovered it was stolen, Schamburg wrote.