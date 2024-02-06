Police: Kansas bar gunman caused disturbance before shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- One of two suspects in the fatal shooting of four people in a Kansas bar caused a disturbance two hours earlier that brought officers to the scene, but they couldn't find him in the area, the interim police chief said Monday.

Michael York said Kansas City police were still searching for one suspect, Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, in connection with the shootings at the Tequila KC bar early Sunday that also wounded another five people. Officers arrested the second man, Javier Alatorre, 23, late Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Star reported Alatorre was recently released from jail in Missouri, where he faced pending charges for tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and resisting or interfering with arrest, detention or stop. A judge reduced his bail and released him on his own recognizance over the objections of prosecutors.

Police said both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and bail has been set at $1 million for each. Villaneuva-Morales is considered armed and dangerous.

Surveillance video shows Villanueva-Morales entering Tequila KC, where he got into an argument and was told to leave late Saturday, police said. It wasn't clear whether Alatorre also was in the bar during the argument.

York said officers went to the area late Saturday to investigate the disturbance but couldn't find the suspect. He said officers remained in the area "doing their patrol duties."

"They cleared the call and then two hours later, he returns back," York told reporters during a news conference. "But we had no information that he was going to return back."

Bartender Jose Valdez told The Star he had refused to serve one of the suspects because the man had previously caused problems at the bar. Valdez said the man threw a cup at him and left, but he returned later with another man shortly before closing time.

Authorities identified the four people killed as Francisco Anaya-Garcia, 34; Alfredo Calderon, 29; Ebar Meza-Aguirre, 29; and Martin Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 58.

All of those killed were Hispanic, and two were Mexican citizens, that country's foreign relations secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, said Sunday on Twitter. He did not identify the two but said the Mexican government would support their families.

Authorities have said they do not believe the shooting was racially motivated. The shooting happened in a neighborhood with a large Hispanic population.

"The investigation is leading us to believe that it was not random," York said.