“We were made aware of a social media post that included some threatening comments and mentioned Central High School. We immediately informed the police of it so they could investigate. They have concluded there is no credible threat and that our building is safe,” a release from the district states. “You might see a greater police presence on campus today out of an abundance of caution. Student safety is always our top priority, but we need your help promoting the responsible use of technology and social media platforms. Keeping our campus safe is a true team effort, and please make sure your child knows the consequences of making irresponsible social media posts and/or sharing them.”

Cape Girardeau police officials made the following statement on social media: “We are receiving calls regarding a reported lock down at Cape Central High School. We have been in contact with the school and our school resource officers, and the high school has not gone on lock down this morning. There was an unverified report of a threat, which was promptly investigated and determined not to be associated with Cape Central High School.”