Police investigate shootings; 2 injured

Two shooting victims were located by police in the area of South Middle Street early Friday morning, according to Cape Girardeau officer Rich McCall.

Officers were dispatched to the location at about 12:10 a.m. and made contact with the victims who sustained non-life threatening injuries, McCall stated.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department chief Travis Hollis said fire units arrived on scene at 12:18 a.m. and the scene was secured by police prior to their arrival.