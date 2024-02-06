All sections
NewsJune 27, 2020
Police investigate shootings; 2 injured
Two shooting victims were located by police in the area of South Middle Street early Friday morning, according to Cape Girardeau officer Rich McCall. Officers were dispatched to the location at about 12:10 a.m. and made contact with the victims who sustained non-life threatening injuries, McCall stated...
Ben Matthews
Close-up of lights on roof of police car
Close-up of lights on roof of police car

Two shooting victims were located by police in the area of South Middle Street early Friday morning, according to Cape Girardeau officer Rich McCall.

Officers were dispatched to the location at about 12:10 a.m. and made contact with the victims who sustained non-life threatening injuries, McCall stated.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department chief Travis Hollis said fire units arrived on scene at 12:18 a.m. and the scene was secured by police prior to their arrival.

Hollis said fire personnel triaged one victim for nine minutes before they were transported by the city's contracted Cape County Private Ambulance service. The second victim was triaged for 35 minutes before they were transported, Hollis said.

According to McCall, police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

No suspect has been identified or taken into custody, McCall stated, and anyone with information about the incident can contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

