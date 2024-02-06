All sections
NewsJuly 20, 2020

Police investigate shooting; seek suspect

An investigation is underway into a shooting that injured one person Friday in Cape Girardeau. At approximately 9 p.m., police were notified suspects fired multiple rounds at a Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on Good Hope and Benton streets, according to a news release by police Sgt. Joey Hann. The driver was hit in the leg and was treated at a local hospital, and was later released...

An investigation is underway into a shooting that injured one person Friday in Cape Girardeau.

At approximately 9 p.m., police were notified suspects fired multiple rounds at a Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on Good Hope and Benton streets, according to a news release by police Sgt. Joey Hann. The driver was hit in the leg and was treated at a local hospital, and was later released.

The suspects, who are believed to be driving a small silver vehicle, fled the scene, Hann stated

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621.

