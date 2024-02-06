All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 27, 2018

Police identify suspect, victim in homicide

Police have identified a suspect they say killed a Cape Girardeau man before taking a woman hostage and fleeing to a motel in New Madrid County Wednesday, according to a news release. A Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigation has determined 38-year-old Frinbrinzo J. Boyd shot and killed 35-year-old Brian E. Clemons at a residence at 2516 N. Old Sprigg Street Road in rural Cape Girardeau County...

Tyler Graef
Law enforcement agents investigate an apparent homicide Wednesday evening at 2516 N. Old Sprigg Street Road in Cape Girardeau County.
Law enforcement agents investigate an apparent homicide Wednesday evening at 2516 N. Old Sprigg Street Road in Cape Girardeau County.KASSI JACKSON

Police have identified a suspect they say killed a Cape Girardeau man before taking a woman hostage and fleeing to a motel in New Madrid County Wednesday, according to a news release.

A Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigation has determined 38-year-old Frinbrinzo J. Boyd shot and killed 35-year-old Brian E. Clemons at a residence at 2516 N. Old Sprigg Street Road in rural Cape Girardeau County.

Cape Girardeau Sheriff's deputies responded to the residence shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a well-being check, but upon their arrival found Clemons dead inside the residence, according to the statement.

Suspecting foul play, investigators activated the Major Case Squad. Through the course of the investigation, police determined Boyd had entered the residence where Clemons and a woman were sleeping during the early morning hours Wednesday. Police have not released the name of the woman, but said in the statement that both Boyd and Clemons were at some point romantically involved with the woman and that the men had argued previously about that fact.

After killing Clemons, Boyd took the woman hostage at gunpoint and fled to a motel in Marston, New Madrid County, Missouri, according to the statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, New Madrid County Sheriff's Office, New Madrid Police Department, Marston Police Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the motel that afternoon and tried to negotiate with him.

"After speaking with him for a period of time, Boyd shot and killed himself," the statement reads.

The woman Boyd took hostage was unharmed during the episode. Autopsies for Clemons and Boyd are scheduled for Friday and the Major Case Squad has been deactivated.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy