Police identify suspect, victim in homicide

Police have identified a suspect they say killed a Cape Girardeau man before taking a woman hostage and fleeing to a motel in New Madrid County Wednesday, according to a news release.

A Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigation has determined 38-year-old Frinbrinzo J. Boyd shot and killed 35-year-old Brian E. Clemons at a residence at 2516 N. Old Sprigg Street Road in rural Cape Girardeau County.

Cape Girardeau Sheriff's deputies responded to the residence shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a well-being check, but upon their arrival found Clemons dead inside the residence, according to the statement.

Suspecting foul play, investigators activated the Major Case Squad. Through the course of the investigation, police determined Boyd had entered the residence where Clemons and a woman were sleeping during the early morning hours Wednesday. Police have not released the name of the woman, but said in the statement that both Boyd and Clemons were at some point romantically involved with the woman and that the men had argued previously about that fact.

After killing Clemons, Boyd took the woman hostage at gunpoint and fled to a motel in Marston, New Madrid County, Missouri, according to the statement.