Police have arrested man in killing of 2 women in Ferguson

A male relative of the homeowner stepped in and was assaulted by one of the women, police said. The disturbance then moved to the basement, and the man pulled his own gun and shot the armed woman, also hitting and killing a second woman in the process, police said. The man then fled the scene.

Officers arrested the man Tuesday, police said. His name has not been released pending charges being filed against him.

One of the victims was 29-year-old Shaunta Johnson, according to the St. Louis County medical examiner's office. Officials have not identified the other woman killed.