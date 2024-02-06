Police have arrested man in killing of 2 women in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. -- Police have made an arrest in the killing of two women in a suburban St. Louis home over the weekend.
The killings happened Saturday night in an incident police have described as a domestic dispute involving five people. Investigators said the incident began when a woman arrived at a home in Ferguson and confronted a person who lived there. During that dispute, two other women arrived at the home and joined in the dispute, police said, and one of the women then pulled a gun.
A male relative of the homeowner stepped in and was assaulted by one of the women, police said. The disturbance then moved to the basement, and the man pulled his own gun and shot the armed woman, also hitting and killing a second woman in the process, police said. The man then fled the scene.
Officers arrested the man Tuesday, police said. His name has not been released pending charges being filed against him.
One of the victims was 29-year-old Shaunta Johnson, according to the St. Louis County medical examiner's office. Officials have not identified the other woman killed.
