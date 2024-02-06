All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 19, 2021

Police have arrested man in killing of 2 women in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. -- Police have made an arrest in the killing of two women in a suburban St. Louis home over the weekend. The killings happened Saturday night in an incident police have described as a domestic dispute involving five people. Investigators said the incident began when a woman arrived at a home in Ferguson and confronted a person who lived there. During that dispute, two other women arrived at the home and joined in the dispute, police said, and one of the women then pulled a gun...

Associated Press

FERGUSON, Mo. -- Police have made an arrest in the killing of two women in a suburban St. Louis home over the weekend.

The killings happened Saturday night in an incident police have described as a domestic dispute involving five people. Investigators said the incident began when a woman arrived at a home in Ferguson and confronted a person who lived there. During that dispute, two other women arrived at the home and joined in the dispute, police said, and one of the women then pulled a gun.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A male relative of the homeowner stepped in and was assaulted by one of the women, police said. The disturbance then moved to the basement, and the man pulled his own gun and shot the armed woman, also hitting and killing a second woman in the process, police said. The man then fled the scene.

Officers arrested the man Tuesday, police said. His name has not been released pending charges being filed against him.

One of the victims was 29-year-old Shaunta Johnson, according to the St. Louis County medical examiner's office. Officials have not identified the other woman killed.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy