Police: Gun taken away earlier was used in St. Louis school shooting

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have confirmed that the gunman who forced his way into a high school, killing a student and a teacher and leaving seven others wounded, used an assault rifle that had been taken away from him earlier this month.

A police statement Wednesday night, Oct. 26, said the mother of Orlando Harris, 19, called police on the evening of Oct. 15 after she found a gun and she wanted it removed. The statement said officers responded but "determined at that time the suspect was lawfully permitted to posses the firearm."

The statement said someone known to the family was contacted and took possession of it.

Somehow, Harris got the gun back. How that happened is under investigation.

The weapon described by police as an AR-15-style rifle was used in the attack Monday, Oct. 24, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Police responded within minutes and confronted and killed the gunman, who graduated from the school last year. He had around 600 rounds of ammunition with him.

An AR-15-style rifle used by a 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a student at a St. Louis high school Monday, Oct. 24. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department via AP

Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka were killed in the attack, and seven 15- and 16-year-olds were wounded. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

"While it is not yet clear when or how the suspect came to be in possession of the firearm after this incident, we can confirm that the firearm involved in this incident is the firearm used in the shooting Monday," the police statement read.