NewsJanuary 16, 2024

Police find deceased, distressed dogs in Cape residence

Cape Girardeau police reported an alleged case of animal abuse in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers arrived at a residence about 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, and found two deceased dogs and two other dogs outside the residence without food or water...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau police reported an alleged case of animal abuse in the 1100 block of Good Hope Street.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers arrived at a residence about 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, and found two deceased dogs and two other dogs outside the residence without food or water.

After hearing other animals inside the residence, officers went inside and found other dogs wandering around the residence and in cages. There was no food or water available, the release said, and the residence had no heat. At that time, the temperature outside was about 7 degrees, according to the release.

Police turned over the animals to protective authorities and noted the investigation of the incident is continuing.

"We will be having several more days of frigid temperature," the release noted. "Make certain your pets have shelter along with adequate food and water."

Local News
