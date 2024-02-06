Police find deceased, distressed dogs in Cape residence

After hearing other animals inside the residence, officers went inside and found other dogs wandering around the residence and in cages. There was no food or water available, the release said, and the residence had no heat. At that time, the temperature outside was about 7 degrees, according to the release.

Police turned over the animals to protective authorities and noted the investigation of the incident is continuing.

"We will be having several more days of frigid temperature," the release noted. "Make certain your pets have shelter along with adequate food and water."