Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple

ST. LOUIS -- Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are personal injury lawyers, were caught on video brandishing guns as demonstrators walked past their Renaissance palazzo-style home June 28 while headed to protest outside of the mayor's home nearby. The video showed Mark McCloskey, 61, wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey, 63, standing next to him waving a handgun.

Joel Schwartz, the couple's lawyer, said a search warrant was served Friday evening and the gun Mark McCloskey was holding in the video was seized. Schwartz told The Associated Press arrangements had been made to turn over to authorities Saturday the gun Patricia McCloskey had been holding, adding that her gun was inoperable at the time of the protest and still is.

The couple has not been charged, and Schwartz said charges against them would be "absolutely, positively unmerited."

"A search warrant being executed is clear indication of what the circuit attorney's intentions are. Beyond that, I can't comment," Schwartz said.

Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, who is St. Louis' top prosecutor, issued a statement after the June 28 incident in which she said she was "alarmed" by what happened and that "any attempt to chill (the right to peacefully protest) through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated." Calls to Gardner's office Saturday ran unanswered.