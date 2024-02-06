Police destroy explosive device at Independence apartment

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Independence police say a suspicious package found at an apartment complex was an improvised explosive device. The package was found Monday evening at the Independence Ridge Apartment complex. It was made of consumer-grade fireworks and shrapnel. Police spokesman John Syme said no one lived in the apartment where the device was. The department's explosives unit removed and destroyed the device. One building was evacuated and residents of the surrounding apartment buildings were asked to stay inside while the device was removed. They returned to their apartments about five hours later.
No injuries were reported.
