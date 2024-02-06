All sections
NewsMay 19, 2024

Police chief says two may have been injured at Cape Central graduation

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said two people may have been shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Shortly after 4 p.m., Blair said his understanding was that two people had been shot...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Medical personnel treat a gunshot victim outside the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. At least one person was shot during Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19.
Medical personnel treat a gunshot victim outside the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. At least one person was shot during Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said two people may have been shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Blair said his understanding was that two people had been shot.

A Southeast Missourian reporter at the ceremony reported hearing one shot and seeing one victim.

A male was shot in the leg in the concession area on the second floor of the Show Me Center.

The victim was conscious and alert after the incident and was taken for medical treatment.

The incident occurred at about 2:40 during the graduation ceremony.

Following the shooting, scores of attendees evacuated the Show Me Center. After originally telling people to remain in their seats and to remain calm, organizers quickly postponed the graduation.

Security personnel at the scene located at least one bullet casing and had set up a perimeter around it for investigators.

Rick Fahr also provided reporting for this article.

