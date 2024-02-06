Police chief says two may have been injured at Cape Central graduation

Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said two people may have been shot at Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Blair said his understanding was that two people had been shot.

A Southeast Missourian reporter at the ceremony reported hearing one shot and seeing one victim.

A male was shot in the leg in the concession area on the second floor of the Show Me Center.