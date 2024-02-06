Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department's chief, said Thursday, Sept. 21, local law enforcement agencies have a good working relationship.

"This is a great place to work in law enforcement because there really is cooperation and collaboration between our agencies. You don't see that in a lot of places," he said at a meeting of Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club. "In the Dallas metropolitan area where I came from, there was an auto theft task force for the sheriff's department, and there was one for a bunch of municipalities, and they wouldn't even share information with each other because they didn't want the other people to get credit for arrests."

No such dynamics are present in Cape Girardeau County, Blair said. He cited that as one of the main reasons he's spent the last decade working in Cape Girardeau.

Blair said the law enforcement in the region have a culture of taking care of the community. Officers interact with civilians at neighborhood roll calls and coffee socials with police.

Blair said his officers, through social media and podcasting, are working to build greater connections and keep people informed of how the department operates.

Mental health initiatives

According to Blair, one of the things he's most proud of as chief of police is developing a mental health co-responder program within the department.

First responders are often called to deal with mental health episodes but aren't always equipped to deal with them. Starting in February, the department began having two social workers respond to incidents alongside officers. These are professionals with mental health degrees who can get people who need help the support they need in ways officers alone could not.

"To get them there in front of a person who's out there dealing with something is a game changer for us," Blair said.

He added the department is looking to add more professionals to bolster the program.

"My guys have been keeping statistics on what the average cost of a hospital stay is, the average cost of a night in jail plus officers' time and all that. Since February ... we have saved the community $2.6 million in diverting people away from hospitals and jails and getting them the help that they need," he said.

He also detailed how the department is helping its officers in regard to their mental health. Blair requires them to meet with a counselor every two years and hosts yearly mental health seminars.

Policing technology

In addition to new programs, Blair praised new pieces of technology which have become instrumental in helping his officers. One of these, ShotSpotter, is an audio system that alerts officers to the precise location of any gunshots it detects.