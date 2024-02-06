All sections
NewsNovember 30, 2018
Police chase leads to lawsuit
CLAYTON, Mo. -- A lawsuit has been filed over a police pursuit that ended in a deadly suburban St. Louis crash.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported two daughters of 49-year-old Mikel Neil filed the wrongful death lawsuit Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court. Neil and his passenger, 59-year-old Townsal Woolfolk, died in August when their fleeing car crashed into a tree.

The lawsuit names the county and two recently fired officers, Mark Jakob and Alex Maloy.

St. Louis County Police chief Jon Belmar said they were terminated because they "misled" investigators and "discredited" themselves and the department by initially saying they never chased the car Neil was driving. The St. Louis County Police Department prohibits chases unless a felony has been committed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former Kansas City paramedic has admitted to stealing fentanyl and morphine from ambulances. Michael Fostich, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to illegally obtaining a controlled substance.

While working for the KC fire department in 2016, Fostich reported he administered or disposed of 806 vials of fentanyl and 636 doses of morphine.

That was 39 percent of the fentanyl and 63 percent of the morphine used by the entire fire department that year.

-- From wire reports

