NewsMarch 13, 2025

Police chase ends in arrest, cocaine found in suspect's possession

Joshua Moore, 41, was arrested by Cape Girardeau police after a foot chase. He was charged with resisting arrest and cocaine possession and is being held on a $25,000 bond following the Monday, March 10, traffic stop incident.

Southeast Missourian
Joshua Moore
Joshua Moore

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested Joshua Moore, 41, of Cape Girardeau at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, March 12.

According to the probable-cause statement, Moore faces charges of resisting or interfering with arrest, detention, or stop and possession of a controlled substance, specifically cocaine. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

The document states the arrest followed a traffic stop Monday, March 10, at Jefferson Avenue and South Ellis Street. During the stop, Moore exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers pursued and detained him at the intersection of Jefferson and South Ellis.

The probable cause states that at the scene, police found an empty baggy with a white powder substance, later confirmed to be cocaine. Moore admitted ownership of the cocaine, stating he purchased it from a woman on Jefferson Street.

The cocaine weighed 0.1 grams.

