Police chase ends in arrest, cocaine found in suspect's possession

The document states the arrest followed a traffic stop Monday, March 10, at Jefferson Avenue and South Ellis Street. During the stop, Moore exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers pursued and detained him at the intersection of Jefferson and South Ellis.

The probable cause states that at the scene, police found an empty baggy with a white powder substance, later confirmed to be cocaine. Moore admitted ownership of the cocaine, stating he purchased it from a woman on Jefferson Street.

The cocaine weighed 0.1 grams.