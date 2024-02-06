Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashes

Tyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried to return the items to the victim later.

According to a probable cause statement issued in the case, the victim was sleeping on March 28, when he was awakened by Jones stealing items from his bedroom. The victim told police he recognized Jones from seeing him on the Cape Girardeau County Jail inmate roster. The victim told officers he chased Jones from his residence, caught up to him in the alleyway behind his house, where Jones was holding a blue bag, according to the probable cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted. The victim told the officer that Jones pulled a black gun from his waistband.