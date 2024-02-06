Police: Cape man stole phones, ID, debit card and dog's ashes

Tyrone Jones, 50, of Cape Girardeau, faces four theft-related charges, including first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. Among the items stolen from a home was a wooden boxes containing a dog's ashes, the victim alleges, though Jones said he tried to return the items to the victim later.
According to a probable cause statement issued in the case, the victim was sleeping on March 28, when he was awakened by Jones stealing items from his bedroom. The victim told police he recognized Jones from seeing him on the Cape Girardeau County Jail inmate roster. The victim told officers he chased Jones from his residence, caught up to him in the alleyway behind his house, where Jones was holding a blue bag, according to the probable cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted. The victim told the officer that Jones pulled a black gun from his waistband.
Jones is alleged to have stolen DVDs, driver's license, debit card, cell phones and "a wooden box that had contained his dog's ashes."
A subsequent search by police at Jones' residence resulted in finding a blue duffel bag that matched the victim's description, along with the stolen materials. "Jones also stated that he had returned most of the stolen property to (redacted) by leaving it in a bag by a tree in (redacted) yard." Police say they found a pellet gun matching the description by the victim, but police were not able to confirm this was the gun exhibited in the alley. Police say Jones said he had no recollection of the burglary because he was allegedly high on methamphetamine at the time.
