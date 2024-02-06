Police: Cape man stole diaper bag, breast pump from car

A Cape Girardeau man is accused of stealing $890 worth of items from a woman’s car, including a diaper bag, diapers and a breast pump. When officers found him later, they found him with drugs, documents show.

Brandon Doran, 36, of Cape Girardeau has been charged with stealing $750 or more and possession of a controlled substance, both Class D felonies.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report that sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. March 24, a victim had items stolen from her vehicle at Plaza Billiards at 2106 William St.

The victim was at the establishment for approximately 15 minutes, according to a probable-cause statement filed by a police officer whose name is redacted. When the victim and her friend left the building, the victim saw an item on the ground near her car that belonged to her, then noticed several items were missing, the affidavit said.