All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 12, 2024

Police: Cape man stole diaper bag, breast pump from car

A Cape Girardeau man is accused of stealing $890 worth of items from a woman’s car, including a diaper bag, diapers and a breast pump. When officers found him later, they found him with drugs, documents show...

Southeast Missourian
Brandon Doran
Brandon Doran

A Cape Girardeau man is accused of stealing $890 worth of items from a woman’s car, including a diaper bag, diapers and a breast pump. When officers found him later, they found him with drugs, documents show.

Brandon Doran, 36, of Cape Girardeau has been charged with stealing $750 or more and possession of a controlled substance, both Class D felonies.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report that sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. March 24, a victim had items stolen from her vehicle at Plaza Billiards at 2106 William St.

The victim was at the establishment for approximately 15 minutes, according to a probable-cause statement filed by a police officer whose name is redacted. When the victim and her friend left the building, the victim saw an item on the ground near her car that belonged to her, then noticed several items were missing, the affidavit said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The victim was told by employees of the Plaza Billiards that a man had been kicked out of a different bar for attempting to break into cars. When the victim was shown a photograph, she said she recognized Doran as being at Plaza Billiards while she was there. A friend of the victim told her she saw a white male get into her vehicle while it was in the parking lot and was transferring items from one vehicle to another.

On Wednesday, April 10, a patrolman, whose name was redacted on the probable-cause statement, tracked down Doran at On Track Storage Units after locating Doran’s vehicle parked in an abandoned lot nearby. Doran was sitting in the threshold of a storage unit with a female, whose name was also redacted.

During this interaction, the officer said he “observed a small plastic zippered baggie containing a white crystal-like substance laying in plain view inside the storage unit, approximately one foot from where Doran was sitting,” the document states. The powder field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.

Judge Frank Miller issued a $15,000 surety bond for the possession charge and a $20,000 surety bond for the theft charge.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy