Police: Cape man stole diaper bag, breast pump from car

A Cape Girardeau man is accused of stealing $890 worth of items from a woman’s car, including a diaper bag, diapers and a breast pump. When officers found him later, they found him with drugs, documents show.
Brandon Doran, 36, of Cape Girardeau has been charged with stealing $750 or more and possession of a controlled substance, both Class D felonies.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report that sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. March 24, a victim had items stolen from her vehicle at Plaza Billiards at 2106 William St.
The victim was at the establishment for approximately 15 minutes, according to a probable-cause statement filed by a police officer whose name is redacted. When the victim and her friend left the building, the victim saw an item on the ground near her car that belonged to her, then noticed several items were missing, the affidavit said.
The victim was told by employees of the Plaza Billiards that a man had been kicked out of a different bar for attempting to break into cars. When the victim was shown a photograph, she said she recognized Doran as being at Plaza Billiards while she was there. A friend of the victim told her she saw a white male get into her vehicle while it was in the parking lot and was transferring items from one vehicle to another.
On Wednesday, April 10, a patrolman, whose name was redacted on the probable-cause statement, tracked down Doran at On Track Storage Units after locating Doran’s vehicle parked in an abandoned lot nearby. Doran was sitting in the threshold of a storage unit with a female, whose name was also redacted.
During this interaction, the officer said he “observed a small plastic zippered baggie containing a white crystal-like substance laying in plain view inside the storage unit, approximately one foot from where Doran was sitting,” the document states. The powder field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
Judge Frank Miller issued a $15,000 surety bond for the possession charge and a $20,000 surety bond for the theft charge.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.