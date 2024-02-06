Police: Cape man broke into house, threatened woman with knife

Cape Girardeau police arrested a local man Thursday after he broke into a house and threatened the resident with a knife, officers said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Adrian McKinsley Brown, 33, with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor property damage.

Brown’s bond was set at $60,000 cash or surety.

Officers went to the residence about 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Water Street with the burglary in progress, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police officer Gabe Yoder.

Officers were told Brown had threatened the resident with a knife and taken a phone from the victim, Yoder wrote.