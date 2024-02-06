All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 15, 2017

Police: Cape man broke into house, threatened woman with knife

Cape Girardeau police arrested a local man Thursday after he broke into a house and threatened the resident with a knife, officers said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Adrian McKinsley Brown, 33, with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor property damage...

Ben Kleine

Cape Girardeau police arrested a local man Thursday after he broke into a house and threatened the resident with a knife, officers said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Adrian McKinsley Brown, 33, with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor property damage.

Brown’s bond was set at $60,000 cash or surety.

Officers went to the residence about 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Water Street with the burglary in progress, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police officer Gabe Yoder.

Officers were told Brown had threatened the resident with a knife and taken a phone from the victim, Yoder wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brown entered the house by forcing open a door frame, according to the statement. Once inside, he waved a large kitchen knife at the victim in a threatening manner but eventually put it down, Yoder wrote.

Brown previously pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance in 2002 and second-degree assault in 2005, according to the statement.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address:

1400 block of Water Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy