Witnesses say a Cape Girardeau man entered a store with an assault style rifle and threatened a person, prompting the person to fire his weapon at the man while his vehicle was leaving the business, police say. Another woman waved a handgun in the parking lot, police allege.

Jerrod Willis, 29, and Cadesia Willis, 29, are being held in Cape Girardeau County jail on a $100,000 bond with multiple felonies relating to the altercation, which took place Sunday, March 10.

Both Jerrod and Cadesia Willis have been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Witnesses told police they saw Jarrod Willis enter the store with an AR-style rifle and yelled at him, "Don't be (expletive) with my brother," according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name is redacted. The probable-cause statement redacted the name of the store and location of the threat.