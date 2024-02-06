Police: Cape abduction may have ties to Georgia homicide

Two men accused of abducting and robbing a Cape Girardeau woman before releasing her unharmed were arrested Friday night by officers of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt said John Czarnecki and Christopher Smith were arrested in western Kansas about 7:50 p.m.

Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh late Friday filed felony charges of first-degree kidnapping and robbery and armed criminal action against the men.

John Czarnecki

Earlier in the day, Judge Benjamin Lewis signed arrest warrants for Czarnecki, 53, of Atlanta and Smith, 43, of Cave Spring, Georgia.

Lewis set a cash bond for each man at $1 million.

Czarnecki and Smith also may have ties to a Georgia homicide, according to police.

Chamblee, Georgia, police Capt. Ernesto Ford said earlier Friday officers assisted the FBI on a follow-up investigation stemming from the “violent kidnapping” Thursday in Cape Girardeau.

The vehicle used in the abduction was registered to Abraham Rudolph Jacobs, Ford said in a news release.

FBI agents “had reason to believe” Jacobs’ vehicle had been stolen, and Jacobs might be a victim, Ford said in the release.

While police attempted to contact Jacobs at his apartment near Atlanta, agents were notified one of the kidnapping suspects was identified as Czarnecki, according to the release.

Authorities identified Czarnecki as a friend of Jacobs. Both men lived in the same apartment complex, according to police.

Executing a search warrant, law-enforcement officials found the body of Jacobs inside the apartment. Police have not disclosed how he died.

Czarnecki has not been charged in the death of Jacobs, but police said warrants would be obtained charging him with the theft of Jacobs’ vehicle, a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara with a North Carolina license plate.

Czarnecki was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a probation-violation warrant, Chamblee police said in the release.

Ford said police also are seeking Czarnecki’s girlfriend, Sally Noe McIntyre, who may be in danger. Czarnecki last was seen driving Jacobs’ vehicle, according to the release.

According to law-enforcement officials, Czarnecki and Smith abducted a woman in the Cape Girardeau Wal-Mart Supercenter parking lot Thursday morning.

The woman, who is in her 40s and resides in Cape Girardeau, later was found unharmed in a field near Chaffee, Missouri, Cape Girardeau police said.

“One of the suspects was armed with a knife,” Schmidt said.