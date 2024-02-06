All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 17, 2022

Police: Bonne Terre motel shootout leaves officer, gunman dead

BONNE TERRE, Mo. -- A police officer and a gunman died following a shootout early Thursday at a motel in eastern Missouri that left another officer wounded, authorities said. Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley were dispatched to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 about 12:30 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson told The Associated Press...

Associated Press
story image illustation

BONNE TERRE, Mo. -- A police officer and a gunman died following a shootout early Thursday at a motel in eastern Missouri that left another officer wounded, authorities said.

Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley were dispatched to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 about 12:30 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson told The Associated Press.

As they approached the room where the disturbance was reported, a man came out firing a handgun, shooting both officers, Thompson said. The officers returned fire, killing the man, who was identified by Thompson as James Emery, 21, of St. Louis.

"We're still trying to piece together what he was doing in Bonne Terre," Thompson said. "We don't know if was just passing through for the night or if he was staying in the area for some reason."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burns, 30, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, Thompson said. Worley, 28, was flown via medical helicopter to a St. Louis trauma center, where he was undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the leg, Thompson said. Thompson did not know Worley's medical condition.

"This is something that every officer fears," Thompson had told KMOV-TV in the hours after the shooting. "They always have that in the back of their mind."

Burns had been with the Bonne Terre department for five years, Thompson said, and Worley was a seven-year veteran of the department.

Bonne Terre is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. The shooting was under investigation.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy