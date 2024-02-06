Police: Bonne Terre motel shootout leaves officer, gunman dead

BONNE TERRE, Mo. -- A police officer and a gunman died following a shootout early Thursday at a motel in eastern Missouri that left another officer wounded, authorities said.

Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley were dispatched to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 about 12:30 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson told The Associated Press.

As they approached the room where the disturbance was reported, a man came out firing a handgun, shooting both officers, Thompson said. The officers returned fire, killing the man, who was identified by Thompson as James Emery, 21, of St. Louis.

"We're still trying to piece together what he was doing in Bonne Terre," Thompson said. "We don't know if was just passing through for the night or if he was staying in the area for some reason."