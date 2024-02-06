BOLLINGER COUNTY — Police say a Bollinger County woman told several elaborate lies during sexual assault and harassment investigations in a complex and escalating scheme that targeted the mother of her fiance’s child.

Michelle D. Kaempfer of Glen Allen is accused of multiple felonies in separate-but-related cases: perjury; forgery; tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution; first-degree harassment; first-degree stalking; making a false report; and theft.

The charges stem from an original investigation in which Kaempfer claimed she was being harassed by her fiance’s ex-girlfriend.

In September, Kaempfer called the sheriff’s office, claiming that an unknown male with a flashlight was knocking on her back door, police explained in a probable-cause statement in one of the cases. Kaempfer told the officer that she had a protection order against the mother of her fiance’s child. Kaempfer’s fiance told police he believed his ex was “responsible” for the male at the residence who was sent to intimidate Kaempfer in retaliation for getting the protection order, according to the document. Her fiance said he had received text messages from an unrecognized phone number “about the male scaring Kaempfer”.

The mother of Kaempfer’s fiance told the Bollinger County sheriff’s deputy that she also received text messages from an unrecognized phone number that contained death and rape threats toward Kaempfer and her daughter. The unidentified phone number also sent texts to the fiance claiming the mother of his child still loved him and missed being a part of his family.

Two days later, Kaempfer provided more information involving an “extensive history of harassment that she had received for more than a year”, identifying her fiance’s ex as the harasser through texting apps. She claimed she was being ridiculed for a cancer diagnosis; the texts said that she deserved to die, and death and rape threats were made, according to the documents.

During the interview, Kaempfer said some of the harassment she received happened at the Advance School District where she said she had previously worked. She claimed the harassment led to her being fired from work. The harassment also prevented her from receiving a promotion at her current place of employment, Saint Francis Medical Center, documents explain.

However, upon further investigation, Bollinger County officers discovered Kaempfer had never worked at Advance School District; and that Kaempfer had lied about the potential promotion at work. They said Kaempfer provided a fake name of her supervisor. The phone number she gave for the fake supervisor was Kaempfer’s own direct number, court documents allege. Other Saint Francis personnel said no one by the name of the supervisor Kaempfer gave to officers worked at the hospital, according to documents.