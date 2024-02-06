Police board member resigns after sergeant wins $20M verdict

CLAYTON, Mo. -- The chairman of a St. Louis County police board has resigned and another board member said she is being replaced after a jury found a sergeant was discriminated against because he's gay and recommended he be awarded nearly $20 million.

County Executive Sam Page said Monday in a letter announcing board chairman Roland Corvington's resignation the county has "not always done a good job" of addressing the unique challenges in the workplace for women, people of color and LGBT people. Board member Laurie Westfall said Page also told her she's being replaced, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

The departures come days after a jury ruled in favor of Sgt. Keith Wildhaber in his discrimination lawsuit. He testified former St. Louis County Police Board of Commissioners member John Saracino told him in 2014 he would need to "tone down his gayness" to secure a promotion to lieutenant. Saracino has denied he made the comment.

Page has not said how many members of the five-member commission he planned to replace or whether he wants the board to fire police chief Jon Belmar, who has led the department since early 2014. By Friday, all five members of the police board will be serving on expired terms. Belmar didn't respond to a voicemail and text seeking comment, and the three remaining board members either declined to comment or didn't respond to requests to do so.

Corvington, a retired special agent in charge of the FBI in St. Louis who works as director of global security for Edward Jones, said the trial was "embarrassing." The case included testimony about Wildhaber being passed over 23 times for promotion and being transferred in retaliation for filing a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Belmar himself testified Wildhaber's lawsuit was a factor in his not being promoted.