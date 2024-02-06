Police: Baby who died may have been left in vehicle

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis County police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy who may have been left inside a van for several hours.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. Monday to the Casa Dia Montessori school in south St. Louis County to a report of an unresponsive child who was not breathing. Tate Mitchell of St. Louis was pronounced dead at a hospital, St. Louis County police spokesman Shawn McGuire said. An autopsy was completed Tuesday, but details were not released.

The school said the child attended there. In a statement, school president Rick Deeba said the mother arrived at the school about 4:55 p.m. with the child already unresponsive in her van and brought him into the school. The school called 911, and CPR was administered.

McGuire said police received a call a child had been left in a vehicle since morning and was not breathing. He did not elaborate on the circumstances.