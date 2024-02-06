Police: Attack gave man a broken arm, possible concussion

A Perryville, Missouri, man broke another man’s arm and hit him in the head with a baseball bat, police said.
The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Joshua S. Stenberg, 34, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Stenberg contacted the victim in a car near a residence in the 8900 block of Route O, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Perry County sheriff’s Sgt. James Rice.
Stenberg kicked the victim while he was in the vehicle, breaking his arm, Rice wrote.
Stenberg then used an aluminum baseball bat retrieved from the vehicle to strike the victim in the head, according to the statement.
The victim required stitches and possibly sustained a concussion, according to the statement.
Stenberg’s bond was set at $50,000 cash, with the condition he have no contact with the victim.
tgraef@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3628
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.