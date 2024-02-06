Police: Attack gave man a broken arm, possible concussion

A Perryville, Missouri, man broke another man’s arm and hit him in the head with a baseball bat, police said.

The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Joshua S. Stenberg, 34, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Stenberg contacted the victim in a car near a residence in the 8900 block of Route O, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Perry County sheriff’s Sgt. James Rice.

Stenberg kicked the victim while he was in the vehicle, breaking his arm, Rice wrote.