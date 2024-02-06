All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 27, 2017

Police: Attack gave man a broken arm, possible concussion

A Perryville, Missouri, man broke another man's arm and hit him in the head with a baseball bat, police said. The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Joshua S. Stenberg, 34, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Stenberg contacted the victim in a car near a residence in the 8900 block of Route O, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Perry County sheriff's Sgt. James Rice...

Tyler Graef

A Perryville, Missouri, man broke another man’s arm and hit him in the head with a baseball bat, police said.

The Perry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Joshua S. Stenberg, 34, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Stenberg contacted the victim in a car near a residence in the 8900 block of Route O, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Perry County sheriff’s Sgt. James Rice.

Stenberg kicked the victim while he was in the vehicle, breaking his arm, Rice wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stenberg then used an aluminum baseball bat retrieved from the vehicle to strike the victim in the head, according to the statement.

The victim required stitches and possibly sustained a concussion, according to the statement.

Stenberg’s bond was set at $50,000 cash, with the condition he have no contact with the victim.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3628

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy