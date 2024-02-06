PATTON, Mo. ï¿½ A minimum-security inmate walked away from a Missouri Department of Transportation worksite at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday. The site is 18 miles south of Patton.
The escaped inmate, Jacob Dylan Martin, 22, is a white male; 5-feet, 10-inches tall; weighs 164 pounds; and has brown hair and blue eyes, though he had a shaved head in a photo provided by law enforcement. He was wearing gray pants and a white T-shirt at the time he walked away from the MoDOT worksite, according to the Bollinger County Sheriffï¿½s Office Facebook page.
Martin was last seen in the area of Highway 51 north, Route KK and Route K. He is not known to be armed or dangerous at this time, according to the Facebook page.
A photo of the escapee may be found at the sheriffï¿½s Facebook page. Residents are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Missouri State Highway Patrol if they see him.
Local law enforcement and the highway patrol are working with the Department of Corrections to apprehend Martin. A K-9 unit from Farmington (Missouri) Correctional Center has been dispatched, and the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) has been activated.
Martin is serving a five-year sentence for two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and theft in Franklin County. He also is serving a concurrent three-year sentence for attempted first-degree tampering in Marion County. Martin has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, shoplifting and resisting arrest.
Martin began his sentences Sept. 30, 2016. He was transferred to Jefferson City Correctional Center on Feb. 23. On Sept. 26, Martin was transferred to a minimum-security unit in Potosi Correctional Center for work release.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.