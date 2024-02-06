PATTON, Mo. ï¿½ A minimum-security inmate walked away from a Missouri Department of Transportation worksite at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday. The site is 18 miles south of Patton.

The escaped inmate, Jacob Dylan Martin, 22, is a white male; 5-feet, 10-inches tall; weighs 164 pounds; and has brown hair and blue eyes, though he had a shaved head in a photo provided by law enforcement. He was wearing gray pants and a white T-shirt at the time he walked away from the MoDOT worksite, according to the Bollinger County Sheriffï¿½s Office Facebook page.

Martin was last seen in the area of Highway 51 north, Route KK and Route K. He is not known to be armed or dangerous at this time, according to the Facebook page.