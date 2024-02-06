Police asking for help finding man wanted in felony robbery

Cape Girardeau police are searching for a local man wanted in connection with a robbery Wednesday night outside a Cape Girardeau home.
Police say Santonio Omar Parker Jr., 24, is wanted on an active $100,000 cash-only warrant for three counts of felony robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault in the second degree and one county of assault in the first degree in connection with the robbery.
According to police, Parker was armed with a handgun during the incident.
Police are cautioning the public to avoid contact withi Parker and instead contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department, (573) 335-6621, with any information about his whereabouts. Police are not revealing details about the robbery.
