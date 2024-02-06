Police arrest Memphis man in livestreamed shootings; 4 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A gunman who livestreamed himself driving around Memphis shooting at people, killing four and wounding three others in seemingly random attacks, was arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said early Thursday.

The hourslong rampage shut down much of the city as police warned people to shelter in place. Authorities locked down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspended bus service as frightened residents wondered where the assailant might strike next.

Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said seven shootings and at least two carjackings were reported before Ezekiel Kelly was arrested without incident Wednesday evening.

Kelly, 19, was released early from a prison sentence for aggravated assault, court records show, raising a sore point between the city's mayor and the county's top prosecutor that played out before cameras at a news conference.

"This is no way for us to live, and it is not acceptable," said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who later pounded the podium as he demanded accountability. "If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive," he said.

The first killing happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. A police affidavit said at least three witnesses saw Kelly fatally shoot Dewayne Tunstall in the head as Tunstall was visiting with friends at a home in Memphis. According to the affidavit, Kelly pulled Tunstall to the side and during their conversation drew a handgun and fired several shots.

The witnesses, friends of both Kelly and Tunstall, identified Kelly as the shooter from a photo lineup, the affidavit said.

Davis said officers responded to three more crime scenes before receiving a tip shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday that the suspect was livestreaming himself and threatening to hurt people.

In one clip from the video, the suspect casually speaks to the camera before opening the door to an AutoZone store and shooting someone inside with what appeared to be a pistol. That man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

In another, a man narrates himself driving -- "green light, green light" -- and sings "no faking." At one point, he fires two rapid bursts of gunfire out the driver's window while driving. Referring to police, he says he's going to "go down to the valley, shoot it out with them in the valley."

Three more shootings and two carjackings followed after police sent out an alert warning people to be on the lookout for an armed man responsible for multiple shootings and reportedly recording his actions on Facebook.

Police said he killed a woman in Memphis as he took her SUV, which he left behind when he stole a man's car across the state line in Southaven, Mississippi.

Kelly was arrested two hours after the initial police alert when he crashed the car during a high-speed chase, and two guns were found in the vehicle, Davis said.