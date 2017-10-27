Police arrest inmate who fled work detail

An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau inmate who walked away from a work detail Wednesday was taken back into custody the same day when police went to a shoplifting complaint at the Walmart Supercenter on William Street.
Police Chief Wes Blair said Dwayne L. Crawford Jr., was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday after he tried to steal a cellphone.
Crawford began serving a 30-day jail sentence Tuesday. Municipal Judge Teresa Bright-Pearson handed down the sentence for interfering or resisting arrest.
On Wednesday, he walked way from a work detail at the city's transfer station at 2007 Southern Expressway, police said.
According to a probable-cause statement, surveillance video showed Crawford left the transfer station at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday.
Blair said Crawford now faces additional charges of escape and shoplifting.
Crawford pleaded guilty last month in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court to marijuana possession.
