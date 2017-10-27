All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 27, 2017

Police arrest inmate who fled work detail

An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau inmate who walked away from a work detail Wednesday was taken back into custody the same day when police went to a shoplifting complaint at the Walmart Supercenter on William Street. Police Chief Wes Blair said Dwayne L. Crawford Jr., was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday after he tried to steal a cellphone...

Southeast Missourian

An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau inmate who walked away from a work detail Wednesday was taken back into custody the same day when police went to a shoplifting complaint at the Walmart Supercenter on William Street.

Police Chief Wes Blair said Dwayne L. Crawford Jr., was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday after he tried to steal a cellphone.

Crawford began serving a 30-day jail sentence Tuesday. Municipal Judge Teresa Bright-Pearson handed down the sentence for interfering or resisting arrest.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On Wednesday, he walked way from a work detail at the city's transfer station at 2007 Southern Expressway, police said.

According to a probable-cause statement, surveillance video showed Crawford left the transfer station at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday.

Blair said Crawford now faces additional charges of escape and shoplifting.

Crawford pleaded guilty last month in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court to marijuana possession.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy