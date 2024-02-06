All sections
NewsFebruary 5, 2019

Police arrest Cape man in connection with fatal shooting

Police arrested a 23-year-old Cape Girardeau man Monday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a house at 911 S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau. The victim was identified as a 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man who did not live at the Benton Street address ...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Police speak with onlookers and neighbors while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.
Police speak with onlookers and neighbors while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

Police arrested a 23-year-old Cape Girardeau man Monday in connection with a fatal shooting outside a house at 911 S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau.

The victim was identified as a 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man who did not live at the Benton Street address.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been disclosed.

Police public-information officer Rick Schmidt said the suspect was being held Monday in the city jail pending the filing of charges.

Schmidt said he expected the names of the victim and the suspect to be released today when charges are filed.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 8 a.m., Schmidt said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased, Schmidt said.

The victim was discovered partly inside a white vehicle in the front yard of the property, Schmidt said.

The vehicle was towed from the scene as concerned neighbors, some of them crying, watched from across the street.

At 8:59 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody in the northern part of the city, Schmidt said.

As of late Monday afternoon, police had not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

