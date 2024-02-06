Police: Argument led to baseball-bat attack

A Cape Girardeau man and his stepfather face charges after an argument Thursday ended in a fight involving a baseball bat and handgun, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged David J. Donley, 57, with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and misdemeanor property damage.

Also charged was Michael C. Wheeler, 46, with fourth-degree domestic assault.

The victim told officers she and Wheeler had argued Thursday about the type of vehicle Wheeler’s son should drive, according to probable-cause statements filed in the case by Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy Scott Schnurbusch.

The victim said Wheeler put his hands on her face, causing her pain, which Wheeler later denied, Schnurbusch wrote.

A witness told police she saw Wheeler with his hands on the victim’s face, but Wheeler said he only pushed the victim away after she began hitting him, according to the statement.

Donley arrived after Wheeler had left the victim’s residence, tried unsuccessfully to call Wheeler and drove to Wheeler’s residence with a baseball bat, Schnurbusch wrote.

Wheeler told police even though his front door had been partly open, Donley smashed its glass when he entered and began swinging the baseball bat at him, Schnurbusch wrote.