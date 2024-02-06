All sections
NewsMay 2, 2017

Police: Argument led to baseball-bat attack

A Cape Girardeau man and his stepfather face charges after an argument Thursday ended in a fight involving a baseball bat and handgun, police said.

Tyler Graef

A Cape Girardeau man and his stepfather face charges after an argument Thursday ended in a fight involving a baseball bat and handgun, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged David J. Donley, 57, with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and misdemeanor property damage.

Also charged was Michael C. Wheeler, 46, with fourth-degree domestic assault.

The victim told officers she and Wheeler had argued Thursday about the type of vehicle Wheeler’s son should drive, according to probable-cause statements filed in the case by Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s deputy Scott Schnurbusch.

The victim said Wheeler put his hands on her face, causing her pain, which Wheeler later denied, Schnurbusch wrote.

A witness told police she saw Wheeler with his hands on the victim’s face, but Wheeler said he only pushed the victim away after she began hitting him, according to the statement.

Donley arrived after Wheeler had left the victim’s residence, tried unsuccessfully to call Wheeler and drove to Wheeler’s residence with a baseball bat, Schnurbusch wrote.

Wheeler told police even though his front door had been partly open, Donley smashed its glass when he entered and began swinging the baseball bat at him, Schnurbusch wrote.

When Wheeler locked himself in his bedroom, Donley began smashing the door with the bat, according to the statement.

Wheeler retrieved a pistol from a bedside table and tried to load it but told police he did not intend to shoot Donley, Schnurbusch wrote.

The two men fought for control of the bat before Wheeler pinned Donley to the ground for several minutes, after which he asked to get up, and Wheeler let him leave, according to the statement.

Wheeler sustained two cuts to his forehead during the altercation, which later were stitched up. He told police he was unsure how he sustained the injuries during the fight, Schnurbusch wrote.

Wheeler’s bond was set at $2,500 cash with the condition he have no contact with the victim.

Donley’s bond was set at $50,000 with the conditions he have no contact with Wheeler or possess any knives, firearms, bats or other weapons.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Local News
