All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 24, 2017
Police apprehend Charleston man they say hit Cape woman with car
Police have found the man they said hit a pedestrian with a car and offered to bribe the victim not to report the incident in April. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dalantae Hill, 22, of Charleston, Missouri, with leaving the scene of an accident, a felony...
Tyler Graef

Police have found the man they said hit a pedestrian with a car and offered to bribe the victim not to report the incident in April.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dalantae Hill, 22, of Charleston, Missouri, with leaving the scene of an accident, a felony.

Police went to reports of a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian shortly before 7 p.m. April 30, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police officer Jonathan Brotz.

The victim, Lori Clippard, told police she was struck by a gold Chevrolet passenger car while crossing Good Hope Street, according to the statement.

She said the eastbound vehicle stopped, and the driver offered her $50 not to call police because he would go to jail if she did, Brotz wrote.

The driver got back into his vehicle and fled, Brotz wrote.

Despite having sustained a broken right wrist and a broken right leg in the accident, Clippard photographed the vehicle, Brotz wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officers found the vehicle in the 400 block of South Hanover Street on May 4 and identified Hill as a possible suspect, Brotz wrote.

Clippard identified Hill from a police photo lineup as the driver who hit her, Brotz wrote.

Hill had an existing felony warrant for parole violation, Brotz wrote.

His bond was set at $6,000.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

Good Hope Street and West End Boulevard, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy