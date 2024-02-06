Police apprehend Charleston man they say hit Cape woman with car

Police have found the man they said hit a pedestrian with a car and offered to bribe the victim not to report the incident in April.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dalantae Hill, 22, of Charleston, Missouri, with leaving the scene of an accident, a felony.

Police went to reports of a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian shortly before 7 p.m. April 30, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police officer Jonathan Brotz.

The victim, Lori Clippard, told police she was struck by a gold Chevrolet passenger car while crossing Good Hope Street, according to the statement.

She said the eastbound vehicle stopped, and the driver offered her $50 not to call police because he would go to jail if she did, Brotz wrote.

The driver got back into his vehicle and fled, Brotz wrote.

Despite having sustained a broken right wrist and a broken right leg in the accident, Clippard photographed the vehicle, Brotz wrote.