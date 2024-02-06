The annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County North Park Lake in Cape Girardeau.

People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to put on their best costumes and plunge into the lake to raise money for the training and competition costs of the 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the area. Participants must raise a minimum of $75 each by event day.

Day-of registration begins at noon, and those brave enough to enter icy water will begin plunging at 2 p.m.

According to a news release from Special Olympics Missouri, the 2023 Cape Girardeau Plunge had more than 145 plungers and raised more than $63,120 for athletes.