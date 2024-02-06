All sections
NewsDecember 18, 2023
Polar Plunge set for Feb. 3 to raise money for Special Olympics athletes
The annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County North Park Lake in Cape Girardeau. People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to put on their best costumes and plunge into the lake to raise money for the training and competition costs of the 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the area. Participants must raise a minimum of $75 each by event day...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
Paul Harrison, right, of the team the Iced Age, dives into the water at the Polar Plunge on Feb. 25 at Cape County North Park Lake in Cape Girardeau.
Paul Harrison, right, of the team the Iced Age, dives into the water at the Polar Plunge on Feb. 25 at Cape County North Park Lake in Cape Girardeau.

The annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County North Park Lake in Cape Girardeau.

People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to put on their best costumes and plunge into the lake to raise money for the training and competition costs of the 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the area. Participants must raise a minimum of $75 each by event day.

Day-of registration begins at noon, and those brave enough to enter icy water will begin plunging at 2 p.m.

According to a news release from Special Olympics Missouri, the 2023 Cape Girardeau Plunge had more than 145 plungers and raised more than $63,120 for athletes.

No wetsuits are allowed, and shoes are required.

Freezing water not an ideal weekend activity? The Polar Bear Strut is back once again and also will be at Cape County Park North earlier the same day. The 5K race day-of registration begins at 8:15 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. Participants need to have raised a minimum of $50 to compete.

Awards will be given for the top fundraisers, top fundraising group and top fundraising school for those who pre-registered. There will also be Golden Plunger awards presented to the top group and top individuals for the most creative costumes.

The easiest way to register and fundraise for the Plunge is through the website www.somo.org/plunge. Paper registration forms are also available at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. For those who want to donate, there are several schools and local organizations already signed up to "freeze for a reason" on the SOMO website.

