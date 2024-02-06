All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 16, 2020

Polar Plunge preparation at Cape County Park North

Dennis Pleasant, left, and Bryan Stroer, both with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, utilize ice rescue suits while placing sand into Cape Girardeau County Park North's larger lake Wednesday ...

Jacob Wiegand
Dennis Pleasant, left, and Bryan Stroer, both with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, utilize ice rescue suits while placing sand into Cape Girardeau County Park North's larger lake Wednesday to construct an entry/exit area to be used by participants in this year's Polar Plunge. The Polar Plunge is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the park and will benefit Special Olympics Missouri.
Dennis Pleasant, left, and Bryan Stroer, both with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, utilize ice rescue suits while placing sand into Cape Girardeau County Park North's larger lake Wednesday to construct an entry/exit area to be used by participants in this year's Polar Plunge. The Polar Plunge is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the park and will benefit Special Olympics Missouri.Jacob Wiegand
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy