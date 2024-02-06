Polar Plunge preparation at Cape County Park North
Jacob Wiegand
Dennis Pleasant, left, and Bryan Stroer, both with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, utilize ice rescue suits while placing sand into Cape Girardeau County Park North's larger lake Wednesday to construct an entry/exit area to be used by participants in this year's Polar Plunge. The Polar Plunge is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the park and will benefit Special Olympics Missouri.Jacob Wiegand