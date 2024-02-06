Polar Plunge, Polar Bear Strut for Special Olympics set for Feb. 4

The annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 4, at Cape County North Park Lake. Day-of registration begins at noon, and those brave enough will begin plunging at 2 p.m.
People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to put on their boogie shoes and hustle to plunge into the lake to raise money for the training and competition costs of the 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the area.
According to a news release from Special Olympics Missouri, the 2022 Cape Girardeau Plunge had 169 plungers and raised more than $66,000 for athletes
Freezing water is not your ideal weekend activity? The Polar Bear Strut is back and also will be at Cape County Park North. The 5K race day-of registration begins at 8:15 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. Participants need to have raised a minimum of $50 to compete.
The easiest way to register and fundraise for the Plunge is through the website www.somo.org/plunge. Paper registration forms are also available at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
For those who pre-register, awards will be given for the top fundraisers, top fundraising group and top fundraising school. There will also be Golden Plunger awards for the most creative costumes to be presented to top group and top individuals.
