Polar Plunge, Polar Bear Strut for Special Olympics set for Feb. 4

The annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 4, at Cape County North Park Lake. Day-of registration begins at noon, and those brave enough will begin plunging at 2 p.m.

People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to put on their boogie shoes and hustle to plunge into the lake to raise money for the training and competition costs of the 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the area.

According to a news release from Special Olympics Missouri, the 2022 Cape Girardeau Plunge had 169 plungers and raised more than $66,000 for athletes