Polar Plunge participants take dip to help Special Olympics

The only thing Preston Clark wanted for his birthday was to raise money for Special Olympics and take a plunge.

That’s just what the Cape Girardeau 10-year-old got to do on his birthday Saturday, the same day of the 13th annual Polar Plunge at Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park.

Clark said he first saw information about the Polar Plunge on a billboard and decided it was something he wanted to do.

“He just wanted to help individuals with disabilities and he wanted to really be a part of that,” Clark’s mother, Angie Alford, said. “When he saw the billboard, he said, ‘Mom, that’s what I want for my birthday. That’s all I want.’”

She said her son was disappointed when he found out he had to be 10 years old to plunge, but that was before he realized his 10th birthday was on the day of the plunge.

Logan Gardner of Sikeston, Missouri, plays with a camera before the start of the 13th annual Polar Plunge aka "The Greatest Plunge on Earth" on Saturday at Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park. Jacob Wiegand

“It was pretty special for us,” Alford said.

Clark was one of dozens of plungers to take a cold dip into Lake Boutin in what was dubbed “The Greatest Plunge on Earth.”

Penny Williams, development director of the southeast area of Special Olympics Missouri, said the goal of this year’s event was to raise $40,000 for the organization’s athletes.