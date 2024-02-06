'Poetry Slam Championship' today will be last at Cup 'n Cork

Cup 'N' Cork will host its last "Poetry Slam Championship" at 6 p.m. today, with registration taking place at 5:30 p.m., said emcee and organizer for Words on Fire's "Poetry Slam" Mary Christy.

"Attendance trailed off a little in the winter when the weather wasn't good, but last summer we had standing room only out in the courtyard at Cup 'N' Cork," Christy said.

She said "slams" have been held once a month so far this year, and because of the imminent closing of Cup 'N' Cork, Christy is unsure of the event's future or location.

Christy said she's hoping to find a venue for the summer to host a slam similar to the one last summer, which she said many students attended.

"It was nice to see such a diverse crowd from all backgrounds," she said.

Christy said poetry-reading events attract local people, international students and even students from St. Louis, because "this isn't just for the University."

"People who want to read their work just show up that day," she said. "We have a registration period for half an hour before round one begins."

She said groups and individuals are welcome at the events, but mostly individuals perform.

"I would love to see a group perform, but we haven't had any do that yet. Some of my favorite performances at the national level in poetry slams are groups," Christy said. "It would be a lot of fun to see that."

Christy said it all began after talking with Cup 'N' Cork owner Tina Abbott, describing the ownership as "always so supportive of local arts and community groups."

She said the business was happy to serve as the monthly host.

Christy said each event recognizes the top three placers with prizes donated by local businesses and organizations. It's free and open to the public.

"Poetry slams are definitely not 'hearts and flowers kind of poetry,'" she said. "The audience gets loud, because applause is a big part of it."

Christy described the readings as part of the "literary and performance genre," meaning the poet's reading of the work factors into the appeal.