Poetry book surprises 'old horse trainer'

It wasn't so long ago that John Blankenship's family was gathered in the intensive care unit, following a stroke he'd suffered. His future was uncertain. How much damage had the stroke done? Would he recover?

The family didn't know, and, said his granddaughter Kim Adams, it seemed like a great time to go through his poetry.

Adams said her grandfather had been a well-connected man: former owner of the Sinclair station on Broadway in Cape Girardeau, and a horse breeder who had earned multiple trophies.

"The family had always talked about publishing his poems because he had so many and did such a good job," Adams said. Five large binders full of poems, on a multitude of subjects, she said.

Collectively, the family picked four categories: religion, family, cowboys and his wife, Marilyn.

John Blankenship Submitted

Blankenship himself said the book was a total surprise.

"I'm an old horse trainer. People have been telling me for years to get my work published but I don't do it for that, I do it for my own pleasure. Kim surprised me," he said.

The first poem he ever wrote was for his wife to commemorate their 25th wedding anniversary, in 1978, he said.

She carried a laminated copy in her wallet for years without telling him, and after she died in 2017, he found it. "And now I carry it just as she had it," he said.

On several occasions, he said, people would ask him to write a poem for them. An entire binder is devoted to those, he said.

John Blankenship poses for a portrait Wednesday at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

Of his cowboy-themed poetry, he said, "I think all little boys are big cowboys at heart."