Plenty of gasoline available in area, but it's a fluid situation

Gasoline shortages in several states, caused in part by a supply chain disruption coupled with rising consumer demand, shouldn't affect availability in this area.

But gasoline distributors say the situation is fluid and is subject to change.

Meanwhile, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the United States topped $3 Wednesday for the first time since 2014.

A ransomware attack last week shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies nearly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, has led to gasoline shortages and fuel hoarding in several Southeastern states.

According to media reports, numerous stations have run out of gas while others have more than doubled the price per gallon to take advantage of high demand.

Representatives of several regional convenience stores and gasoline retailers offered their thoughts on fuel supplies in Southeast Missouri. They spoke with the Southeast Missourian on the condition neither their names nor the names of their companies be disclosed.

"Our suppliers are telling us (shortages elsewhere) shouldn't impact our area near term, but the truth is, we have no idea," commented the head of one convenience store chain.

"There are a lot of significant things evolving with supply chain infrastructure beyond the recent Colonial Pipeline disruption and we don't have a clear view of the impact for supplies and prices in our area," he continued. "In my view, we're all guessing."

The owner of another convenience store company had a similar assessment.

"I really have no to very limited knowledge of this situation," he said in a text message to the Missourian. "All I know is only what I have heard on the news."