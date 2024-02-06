Plenty of gasoline available in area, but it's a fluid situation

Gasoline shortages in several states, caused in part by a supply chain disruption coupled with rising consumer demand, shouldn't affect availability in this area.
But gasoline distributors say the situation is fluid and is subject to change.
Meanwhile, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the United States topped $3 Wednesday for the first time since 2014.
A ransomware attack last week shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies nearly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, has led to gasoline shortages and fuel hoarding in several Southeastern states.
According to media reports, numerous stations have run out of gas while others have more than doubled the price per gallon to take advantage of high demand.
Representatives of several regional convenience stores and gasoline retailers offered their thoughts on fuel supplies in Southeast Missouri. They spoke with the Southeast Missourian on the condition neither their names nor the names of their companies be disclosed.
"Our suppliers are telling us (shortages elsewhere) shouldn't impact our area near term, but the truth is, we have no idea," commented the head of one convenience store chain.
"There are a lot of significant things evolving with supply chain infrastructure beyond the recent Colonial Pipeline disruption and we don't have a clear view of the impact for supplies and prices in our area," he continued. "In my view, we're all guessing."
The owner of another convenience store company had a similar assessment.
"I really have no to very limited knowledge of this situation," he said in a text message to the Missourian. "All I know is only what I have heard on the news."
A partner in a third retail gasoline operation said if there were to be a distribution issue in this area, it won't be related to transporting fuel from refineries to regional storage facilities, but will instead be an issue of trucking it from storage tanks to retailers.
"Almost all product is shipped to storage facilities via pipeline or barge and a little rail," he explained. "And there is a shortage of truck drivers that affects all products and materials shipped by truck. In Southeast Missouri, many of the convenience stores have their own drivers full time, but still, this does not make them immune to the driver shortages and recruitment is fierce."
The driver of a gasoline tanker truck spoke to the Missourian on Wednesday afternoon as he delivered fuel to a retailer along Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. He said fuel distribution depots throughout Southeast Missouri — including those in the Cape Girardeau and Scott City areas — appear to have no problems acquiring gasoline, which he, in turn, distributes to retailers up and down the Interstate 55 corridor.
Any shortages and fuel hoarding in some parts of the nation, he said, is because of "media-driven" panic buying. However, he agreed there are pockets of trucker shortages because of low wages.
Although the national average for a gallon of gasoline has passed the $3 mark, some experts say it's not necessarily bad news as the nation anticipates the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While this is not a milestone anyone wants to celebrate, it's a sign that things are slowly returning to normal," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which monitors the nation's gasoline prices.
"In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world, attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip ... basically staying anywhere but home. This summer may see some blockbuster demand for fuel as well, as Americans find it very challenging to travel internationally, leading many to stay in the confines of the U.S. borders, boosting some weeks to potentially record gasoline demand."
A spot check of gasoline prices in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday found costs ranging from a low of $2.64 to as much as $2.79 a gallon with higher prices mostly at service stations closer to I-55.
