Efforts to hold back the floodwaters in Southern Illinois has sparked a dispute over use of National Guard troops for sandbagging.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, McClure, Illinois, Mayor Cheryle Dillon voiced frustration over refusal of Illinois National Guard troops to sandbag homes in her town.

She claimed that National Guard troops recently sandbagged homes in the nearby village of East Girardeau, Illinois.

But East Cape Mayor Joe Aden denied the accusation. "That is not true," he said.

According to Aden, National Guard troops only helped sandbag along street easements and utility alleys. He said troops are not allowed to sandbag on private property and have not done so in his village.

Alexander County emergency management director Mike Turner said state law prohibits Guard troops from engaging in sandbagging efforts on private land.

But Dillon said, whether legal or not, Guardsmen have sandbagged private buildings in East Cape. "I know it has been done," she said Wednesday afternoon.