Plea deal for ex-St. Louis cop in colleague's beating

ST. LOUIS -- A former St. Louis police officer who has twice faced trial on federal charges in the 2017 beating of a Black undercover police officer has agreed to a plea deal in the case, his lawyer said.

Under the agreement, Christopher Myers will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights, attorney Scott Rosenblum told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. In return, he would receive probation and no prison time for his alleged role in the beating of detective Luther Hall during protests in September 2017.

Rosenblum said Myers, who is white, also will admit to damaging Hall's phone by throwing it. Myers has been accused of destroying Hall's cellphone to impede the investigation.

It will be up to a judge to accept or reject the plea agreement.