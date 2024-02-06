Playing in the pumpkin patch

Macy Campbell, 21 months, finds fun among the pumpkins Tuesday at the Grace Pumpkin Patch at Broadway and Caruthers Avenue in Cape Girardeau. The pumpkins were grown on the Navajo reservation in Farmington, New Mexico. Grace United Methodist Church keeps a percentage of sales to support church missions. The patch will be open through Oct. 31.
